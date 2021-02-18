Manchester Orchestra announce new album ‘The Million Masks Of God’

Manchester Orchestra have announced their new album, ‘The Million Masks Of God’, and shared its first single in ‘Bed Head’.

The record was produced by the band’s main songwriters Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, as well as producers Catherine Marks (The Killers, PJ Harvey) and Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers).

The band’s sixth album, ‘The Million Masks Of God’ will be released on April 30 via Loma Vista.

In a press release, Hull said of single ‘Bed Head’: “‘Bed Head’ is two old friends existing in two separate realities, it’s a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life’s decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better.”

The announcement of the record follows Manchester Orchestra’s live screening of ‘A Black Mile To The Surface: The Global Concert Film’ last week (February 12). “If ‘Black Mile’ was this idea of ‘from birth to death,’ this album would really be more about ‘from birth to beyond, focusing on the highs and lows of life and exploring what could possibly come next,” Hull said.

Listen to ‘Bed Head’ and see the tracklist for ‘The Million Masks Of God’ below.

‘Inaudible’

‘Angel Of Death’

‘Keel Timing’

‘Bed Head’

‘Annie’

‘Telepath’

‘Let It Storm’

‘Dinosaur’

‘Obstacle’

‘Way Back’

‘The Internet’

In 2019, the Atlanta group shared a new track called ‘Xela’ as part of T Bone Burnett’s ‘Produced By’ series for Amazon.

“Having wanted to work with him for years, we were really excited to take a song we love and hear it through T Bone’s lens,” Hull said at the time.