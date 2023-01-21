Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them.

Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.

Speaking to The Guardian, de Angelis said: “There are some cases where it happens, but sometimes [the accusations are] so extreme. It’s stupid for queer people, who should fight these stereotypes, to label it as this and create more hate. The fact [Raggi and David] are straight doesn’t mean they can’t wear makeup. Or heels.”

David was in agreement, adding: “Everything me and Thomas do is always filtered by two people who are [queer]. Of course we don’t experience the same stuff, but we live every day very closely with people from the community.”

The band also discussed the opposition they have faced from conservatives “and traditional rock ‘n’ roll fans and fascists that hate us with everything they’ve got”. David even said a conspiracy theory had gone around in their native Italy – “It says that we’re getting famous because we’re being paid. That we’re working with the Italian government to share this gender-fluid culture!”

De Angelis added: “A lot of people are really proud. But Italy is a very conservative country and they’re intimidated by the fact that someone can wear makeup or high heels or appear half-naked or not be straight. But fuck them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band doubled down on their rejection of the stereotypical rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, despite public misconception. “I think the view people have of us, and of me, it’s very off-target,” said David. “People think we behave like the Sex Pistols, or Mötley Crüe, but we’re nothing like that. We’ve got more educated on the risks of drugs and how they affect your body. I don’t even drink alcohol any more.”

“We don’t think real rock music is about these stereotypes of the sex and drugs and rock’n’roll lifestyle,” de Angelis added later. “It’s about expression and creative freedom.”

Måneskin released their new album ‘RUSH!’ yesterday (January 20), which they celebrated by getting “married” by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele in Rome. They will be playing a last-minute intimate show at London’s Lafayette tomorrow (January 22).