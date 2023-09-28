Måneskin announce deluxe edition of debut album ‘Rush!’

Måneskin have announced details of an expanded deluxe edition of their third studio album, ‘Rush!’, which is set for release this coming November.

The new edition of the album is entitled ‘Rush! (Are U Coming?)’, with its sub-title stemming from the recently-released single ‘Honey (Are U Coming?)’. It is one of five new songs that appears on the deluxe edition, which also includes ‘The Driver’ – a song that was premiered live on the opening night of the ‘Rush!’ world tour.

The five new tracks open ‘Rush! (Are You Coming?)’, instead of being put at the end of the album following the original track-listing. The album art also sees the band invert the original cover of ‘Rush!’ – instead of model Lolita Campisi leaping over the band members lying down, the band are instead leaping over her.

Pre-orders for the album’s physical release, which will include vinyl and CD, will begin tomorrow (September 29). It will be released worldwide on Friday November 10.

The band are currently on tour in support of ‘Rush!’, having performed through Europe and now touring through North America. Along with ‘The Driver’, they have introduced new cover songs into the setlist on tour as well: In Germany, the band covered Blur‘s ‘Girls and Boys’, while at the band’s Madison Square Garden show in New York, they covered Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Humble’.