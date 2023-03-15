Måneskin announce huge 2023 ‘RUSH!’ world tour

Måneskin have announced a world tour in support of their latest album ‘RUSH!’ for autumn and winter 2023.
- READ MORE: On The Cover – Måneskin: “Nobody is keeping rock’n’roll alive – it’s just impossible to kill”
The mammoth tour kicks off in September in Hanover, Germany, and will see the Italian rockers making stops in Europe, North America, South America, Japan, UK and Ireland, as well as their first ever shows in Australia. Along the way, they will be performing a landmark gig at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, while their only UK date will be at Manchester’s AO Arena on December 19, their first ever show in the city.
Ticket sale details vary from territory for territory, but for the Manchester date, the O2 Priority pre-sale will begin on Friday (March 17) at 10am, while the general sale commences on Monday (March 20), also at 10am. For Dublin, the pre-sale will begin on March 20, before the general sale starts on Wednesday (March 22).
You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here and here.
Måneskin will play the following dates:
SEPTEMBER
3 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza
6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air
21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
OCTOBER
1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes
24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
NOVEMBER
1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage
3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC
22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion
23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena
25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre
27 – Singapore
DECEMBER
2 – Tokyo, Japan
3 – Tokyo, Japan
7 – Kobe, Japan
14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Måneskin are currently on their ‘Loud Kids’ world tour in Europe, which will see them play their first UK headline arena show on May 8 at London’s O2. They will also be performing at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this summer, before going on to play a run of stadium shows at their native Italy.