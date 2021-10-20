Måneskin announce surprise free London show tonight

Måneskin have announced a surprise free show in London tonight (October 20) – find out how to get tickets for the gig below.

The Italian band, who won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year, recently released their latest single ‘MAMMAMIA’.

Måneskin are now set to perform at the O2 Academy Islington tonight, with doors set to open at 7pm (curfew is at 11pm).

A limited number of free tickets to the show are available to reserve from here. You can also read more about O2 Academy Islington’s COVID protocols here.

Måneskin recently announced a set of UK and European tour dates for 2022, which have now sold out. You can check out the dates below.

February 2022

6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

10 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

12 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

15 – Towar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

19 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

21 – Le Zenith, Paris, France

24 – Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland

26 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

28 – Mala Sportovini Hala, Prague, Czech Republic

March 2022

1 – Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary

3 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 – Stereo Plaza, Kiev, Ukraine

9 – Stadium Love, Moscow, Russia

11 – Tinkoff Arena, St Petersburg, Russia

13 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia

14 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Speaking at a press conference earlier this month to tie in with the release of ‘MAMMAMIA’, Måneskin frontman Damiano David said that the band were working on new material.

“We’re already working on new music and we have a few songs in our pockets, but like everything we do we want to do it properly and be 100 per cent satisfied with what we’re doing,” David explained. “We’re going to take our time: there’s no rush.”