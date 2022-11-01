Måneskin’s new album ‘RUSH!’ is inspired by Radiohead

Måneskin have told NME about how their forthcoming new album ‘RUSH!’ has been inspired by Radiohead.

The Italian four-piece announced details of their third studio album yesterday (October 31), confirming that the record will arrive on January 20, 2023.

Speaking to NME about the making of ‘RUSH!’, Måneskin revealed how they took inspiration from Radiohead during the writing and recording process.

Referencing their recent single ‘The Loneliest’, frontman Damiano David said: “People have got our aesthetic – now we’ve got to show the inside.”

Bassist Victoria De Angelis added: “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

Elaborating further on the influence they took from Radiohead, David said: “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song.

“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

Måneskin will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London in May 2023 as part of their UK and European tour. You can see those dates below.

February 2023

23 – Vitrifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 2023

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

April 2023

3 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ​​Spain

26 – Indoor Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

May 2023

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia