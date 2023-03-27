Måneskin announce ticketing details for Singapore concert this November

Several key details surrounding Italian rock band Måneskin‘s upcoming concert in Singapore later this year have been announced.

Local concert promoter LAMC Productions took to social media today (March 27) to break the news that Måneskin’s Singapore concert on November 27 will take place at the Singapore Expo Hall (ApeX 1) from 8pm local time onwards.

The concert will be free standing with only one ticketing category available: General Standing. Tickets will cost S$158 and will begin to go on sale tomorrow (March 28) from 5pm local time onwards via Sistic.

The Singapore concert will mark the only Southeast Asian show on their upcoming ‘RUSH’ world tour. Prior to the Singapore concert, the band will perform four shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide across Australia. They will play two shows in Tokyo, Japan and one show in Kobe, Japan after their Singapore stop.

Måneskin released their third studio album ‘RUSH’ in January. That record scored a three-star review from NME‘s Thomas Smith, who wrote: “To have navigated such a whirlwind period and arrived here, not just in one piece but thriving, is an astonishing accomplishment. A world tour will soon commence where these songs will fight hard for space next to Måneskin’s customary cover renditions – there’s a good chance that some of them might win out.”