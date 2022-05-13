Listen to Måneskin’s lively new single ‘Supermodel’

Måneskin have shared their latest single ‘Supermodel’ – you can listen to the new song below.
The track is the Italian four-piece’s first new music release of 2022, following on from their October single ‘Mammamia’.
- READ MORE: Måneskin talk NME through their ‘Firsts’
Written in LA and produced by Max Martin, ‘Supermodel’ was inspired “by the many characters they met during their time in LA”.
“We wrote ‘Supermodel’ after spending the best few months in LA,” Måneskin said in a statement about their new single. “At times we were surprised yet intrigued to find how people cared so much about the idea of ‘celebrity’ and status, obsessing over their looks and connections.
“We started to imagine an enigmatic Supermodel character. She is really cool, fun and social, yet in reality she is troubled, hiding sadness and addiction. In a way you love her, because she knows how to have a good time, but you also want to avoid her, because she might get you into trouble.”
Måneskin will perform ‘Supermodel’ live for the first time during the grand final of Eurovision tomorrow (May 14), which is being held at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy following Måneskin’s victory in last year’s competition.
Following a North American tour that runs from October to December, Måneskin will embark on a UK and European tour in 2023. You can see those tour dates below and find any remaining UK tickets here.
February
23 – Vitifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy
25 – Palalpitour, Torino, Italy
27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
March
2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France
16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy
21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy
24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy
25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy
28 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy
29 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy
31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy
April
3 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy
4 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy
6 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy
11 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
26 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
28 – Wiener Statdhalle, Wien, Austria
30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May
2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
5 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy
8 – The O2, London
12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland
14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary
18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallin, Estonia