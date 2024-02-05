Måneskin’s Damiano David and Dove Cameron confirm relationship at pre-Grammys Gala

Måneskin‘s Damiano David and Dove Cameron confirmed that they are in a relationship while appearing on the red carpet together at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday (February 3).

The pair had been rumoured to have been dating for some time, starting in September 2023 when Cameron, who is best known for her role in Disney’s Descendents, was spotted at Måneskin’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. She had also been seen at one of their shows in Brazil not long after.

Meanwhile, David and Cameron were seen kissing on Bondi Beach in Sydney and holding hands in November.

Advertisement

Cameron previously dated her co-star Thomas Doherty for four years until they split up in 2016. David, meanwhile, had been dating model Giorgia Soleri for six years, confirming they had broken up in July 2023.

Måneskin wrapped up their ‘Rush!’ tour before Christmas, concluding the tour in Manchester where they covered the Oasis hit ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ as a tribute to the city.

‘Rush!’ received three stars from NME, with Thomas Smith hailing it as proof of the band’s tenacity and talent. “‘RUSH!’, the band’s third album, is a snapshot of how they conquered the snobbery and became a ride that everyone, from the do-gooders to the more sinister figures, has wanted a seat on over the past 18 months,” Smith wrote.

Meanwhile, David recently commented on the idea of him doing a solo project.

“Why not? I think it could be a very healthy thing and a very destructive thing,” he replied (via Blabbermouth). “The only thing that matters, it’s how you agree with the band, because the band, it’s always gonna be what gave me everything I have.”

Advertisement

David continued: “And if I ever have the chance to do a solo project, I have to keep in my mind that it’s thanks to everything I did with the band. That’s my foundation. That’s where I come from. That’s where I developed as an artist. And most of everything, it’s three people that always supported me and always literally had my back on stage supporting me. And I always had this shield of my band, my musicians. If I fuck up, they’re gonna save me. If they fuck up, I’m gonna save them.

“So that’s a dynamic that really scares me, thinking about it, like if one day I have a solo project, I’m gonna be alone; it’s gonna be all on me.”