Manic Street Preachers share new ‘Duets’ digital album

Manic Street Preachers have released a new digital album, ‘I Live Through These Moments Again And Again: The Duets 1992 – 2021’ – listen to it below.

The first in a series of Spotify playlists specially curated by the band collects together all of the guest duets from their 1992 debut ‘Generation Terrorists’ through to this year’s ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.

The collection includes a live recording of ‘Let Robeson Sing’, which was once previously made available as a free download through the band’s official website. It was recorded at the band’s ‘National Treasures’ show at the O2 Arena in London in December 2011. The track features Gruff Rhys on lead vocal and acoustic guitar.

‘I Live Through These Moments Again And Again’ also features a re-recording of ‘Spectators Of Suicide’ from the band’s 1991 ‘You Love Us’ EP with Welsh artist Gwenno on guest vocals. The song was originally revisited to coincide with the publication of the book Believe In Magic: The First 30 Years of Heavenly Recordings. It was premiered by NME in December 2020.

In addition to Manics single releases and album tracks, the digital collection also features James Dean Bradfield and Tom Jones‘ Elvis Presley cover ‘I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone’, as well as Sarah Cracknell’s 2015 single ‘Nothing Left To Talk About’, which features Nicky Wire.

You can check out ‘I Live Through These Moments Again And Again: The Duets 1992 – 2021’ below:

The digital album’s tracklisting is as follows:

1. ‘Let Robeson Sing’ (w/ Gruff Rhys) – recorded live at the O2 Arena, 17/12/11

2. ‘The Secret He Had Missed’ (w/ Julia Cumming)

3. ‘Europa Geht Durch Mich’ (w/ Nina Hoss)

4. ‘Spectators Of Suicide’ (w/ Gwenno) – 2020/’Believe In Magic’ re-recording

5. ‘Your Love Alone Is Not Enough’ (w/ Nina Persson)

6. ‘Between The Clock And The Bed’ (w/ Green Gartside)

7. ‘Rewind The Film’ (w/ Richard Hawley)

8. ‘Little Baby Nothing’ (w/ Traci Lords)

9. ‘Dylan & Caitlin’ (w/ The Anchoress)

10. ‘4 Lonely Roads’ (w/ Cate le Bon)

11. ‘Black Holes For The Young’ (w/ Sophie Ellis Bextor)

12. ‘I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone’ (Tom Jones and James Dean Bradfield)

13. ‘This Sullen Welsh Heart’ (w/ Lucy Rose)

14. ‘Nothing Left To Talk About’ (Sarah Cracknell featuring Nicky Wire)

15. ‘Some Kind Of Nothingness’ (w/ Ian McCulloch)

16. ‘Blank Diary Entry’ (w/ Mark Lanegan)

17. ‘Divine Youth’ (w/ Georgia Ruth)

Further playlists curating aspects of the band’s back catalogue will be shared in the coming months focusing on remixes and covers, each adding multiple tracks that haven’t previously been available on streaming services.

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers have been added to the line-up for Y Not Festival 2022.

The band will join headliners Sterephonics, Courteeners and Blossoms, along with over 30 other bands that recently joined the bill.