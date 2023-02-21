Manila authorities to investigate traffic personnel behind Stephen Speaks’ bribery incident

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has released an official statement regarding a bribery incident involving American pop-rock band Stephen Speaks.

The authorities will investigate the traffic officer who was allegedly “bribed” with a selfie with the artist, after his Grab ride was pulled over in Manila. They will also look into possible license suspension of the parties involved in the incident.

The MMDA also mentioned that fame, power and connections are not “free passes” for violating traffic rules. “It is wrong that a traffic violator was not given a citation ticket just because the passenger is a well-known figure,” they added.

(1/5) STATEMENT The MMDA will investigate if the traffic enforcer who was bribed, as identified in the post of the American pop-rock band Stephen Speaks, is one of its personnel. #mmda pic.twitter.com/b7nddA27U1 — Official MMDA (@MMDA) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the foreign act – real name Rockwell Ryan Ripperger – expressed his regret on the matter, explaining that the use of the term “bribe” was “a poor choice of words on our part.” “We apologise to all who have been bothered by this seeming disregard for authority. Rest assured, we respect all the authorities in the Philippines. We will learn from this,” he wrote.

In the musician’s original viral post, he recounted how his tour crew “bribed” the traffic personnel to let them go after being pulled over. “I was like…. I can’t believe that actually worked,” he shared. The singer later on edited his account clarifying the actual incident.

Stephen Speaks visited the Philippines last week for a series of mall shows around Metro Manila. He also promoted his latest single called ‘Tryin To Prove’, a collaborative effort with former bandmate TJ McCloud.