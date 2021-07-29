Manila Community Radio to mark first anniversary with Oh, Flamingo!, AHJU$$I and more

Manila Community Radio is marking its first anniversary with virtual celebrations dubbed MCR At 1: Online Anniversary Fiesta.

The celebrations will take place across two days: July 31 (Saturday), and August 8 (Sunday). Listeners can tune in via the official Manila Community Radio website.

The virtual celebrations will feature several of Manila Community Radio’s residents including BuwanBuwan Collective, Ikigai Radio, The Flying Lugaw and acts like Oh, Flamingo!, AHJU$$I, and more.

Per Manila Community Radio’s official schedule on its website, the first day of festivities will feature programming from Bins & TISHA, who will kick off the celebrations from 12pm PHT till 2pm, followed by BuwanBuwan Collective from 2pm till 3pm, and AHJU$$I from 3pm till 4pm.

FAR AWAY INSIDE with DALAGA will carry forward the festivities from 4pm till 5pm, while Pinoy Grooves are scheduled from 5pm till 6pm. TUMULTUM with The Rest Is Noise will take over from 6pm until 8pm, followed by SQUID 9 from 8pm till 9pm.

Closing out the first day of festivities will be Choice Cuts: The Return with The Flying Lugaw from 9pm till 10pm and KL Sanctuary from 10pm till midnight.

The second day’s schedule of planned celebrations for August 8 has yet to be announced. However, a social media post from Manila Community Radio suggests programming from Oh, Flamingo!, BEDSPACER, and more.

Manila Community Radio made its debut broadcast on July 8 last year, and has since hosted over a thousand hours of airplay. Established in the midst of the pandemic, Manila Community Radio is an independent radio platform that aims to uplift and represent Filipino talent.