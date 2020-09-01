Manila electronic music venue XX XX announces closure amid COVID-19 pandemic

Esteemed Metro Manila live music venue and club XX XX (or 2020), has announced its closure.

The popular live venue took to social media on September 1 to announce its closure, citing “obvious reasons”. XX XX thanked its staff and patrons for over four years of treasured memories and service.

“We would like to thank the people behind the scenes—everyone in the back-office, our bartenders, servers, technicians and security. To our brand partners, who supported our vision and helped us make it a reality,” reads a portion of the venue’s statement.

“To all the promoters, DJs, dancers, musicians, performers, artists, photographers, videographers and pop-ups that took part in our events. It was truly an experience working with you.”

XX XX went on to thank its patrons for supporting it, saying: “Last but not least, we’d like to thank those who walked through our doors week in and week out. It has been a great ride filled with lovely memories of the smiles and good times on the dance floor with all of you. During these hard times for nightlife and culture, we hope that sooner rather than later things will return to normal, or perhaps even better. Goodbye for now.”

Read the statement in full below:

XX XX, which had an emphasis on electronic music and has hosted the likes of TOKiMONSTA, No Rome and Jamie xx, is the latest Philippine venue to close its door since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit earlier in the year, prompting the cessation of live events all around the world.

Filipino venues that have been forced to shutter include Route 196, which announced its closure last week, Nokal, and Today x Future.

In June, XX XX had participated in the United We Stream Asia initiative, which was founded in March after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nightlife scene in Asia. Adrianne, Bins, Mikail, Mulan and Samantha Nicole played the June 19 livestream event.