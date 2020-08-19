Manila label Eclectic Kiss drop new songs from Pikoy, Amss, Midwife and Coates

Emerging Manila label Eclectic Kiss has unveiled not one but four new singles from their roster.

Label head Nicholas Lazaro announced the drop on Facebook earlier this month (August 3). Today, you can listen to new songs from Pikoy, Amss, Midwife, and their latest signing, Coates.

The four singles capture the diversity of the independent label’s evolving sounds, which Lazaro describes to Bandwagon Philippines as “off-kilter, yet palatable pop/indie music”.

‘Wants You Not’, the latest single from Pikoy, is a raucous pop song that clocks in just under two minutes, dominated by blippy 8-bit sounds and garage rock distortion. Midwife’s ‘Special’ is a heart-on-sleeve tune that takes a turn for the Midwest, with guitar sounds that comfortably veer towards ’90s indie rock and emo. Stream them below:

On ‘Takeaway’, Coates — the latest addition to the Eclectic Kiss roster — presents an immediacy that’s also eccentric, where flickering hi-hats and synthesised backing vocals abound with hooks punctuated by jazz scatting.

Amss rounds it up with the engrossing ‘Heaven Is Hell’, an immersive pop tune that takes cues from Soundcloud and the 2010s ukelele Top 40 covers. Listen to the tracks here:

“I’ve been working with these artists for a while now, like since two years ago, but didn’t formally create the label until like March-ish,” Lazaro explained to The Rest Is Noise PH about developing the label’s roster.

“I did, like, extensive digging to find these artists. In the beginning, it wasn’t for the intent to make a label, but more on looking or reaching out for artists whom I wanted to help develop, since I mega-believed in what they were doing.”

Eclectic Kiss have no immediate plans for live performances while Manila slowly eases lockdown, focusing on pushing new music for the rest of the year.