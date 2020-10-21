Manila pop band Brisom release music video for ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’ featuring Shanne Dandan

Brisom have released the music video for their latest single, ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’, via Viva Records.

The Manila synthpop band took to Facebook last night (Oct 20) to share the video, including a message for fans, artists, and content creators.

“To every aspiring artists/content creators, please don’t stop making contents [sic], we all need you,” the band writes.

Awash in sepia tones and nostalgic synth leads, the music video, directed by Edrex Sanchez, depicts the disintegration of an intimate relationship. The chorus of ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’ is dominated by soaring trade-offs between guest vocalist Shanne Dandan and Brisom’s lead singer Brian Sombero.

The single is taken from the band’s recent EP, ‘Mixtape Vol. 1’, a collaborative effort with producer DJ Joey Santos. The EP, released October 9, was recorded while the three-piece band remained under nationwide lockdown. It includes two remixes by Headroom andone by Yuniko.

For ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’, the band documented the experience working virtually with Dandan on her first-ever collaboration. Watch the video below.

Brisom, who formed in 2013, released their debut album ‘Limerence’ in 2016. The band are set to perform on a livestream fundraiser for Manila live venue Mow’s Bar on October 30 alongside Leanne & Naara, CHNDTR, Allen & Elle, Lions & Acrobats and more.