Manila venue Mow’s Bar to host livestream fundraiser with Leanne & Naara, CHNDTR and more

Manila music venue Mow’s Bar has announced a livestream featuring Leanne & Naara, CHNDTR, Oh, Flamingo! and more bands to fundraise for its staff and crew.

The line-up for the show, which takes place October 30 at 6pm, will also include Jensen Gomez, Bita and the Botflies, Allen & Elle, Lions & Acrobats, Milesexperience, DENJ, Off To Neverland and Brisom.

The event will be live-streamed on music channel Indie TV and Mow’s Facebook page. It will be hosted by DJ Acey. See the poster and donation details below:

WE'RE BACK ⓥⓘⓡⓣⓤⓐⓛⓛⓨ Salamat nang marami sa Indie TV sa pagtulong at pa-gig na 'to! Check out their FB Page to find out more and see you [online] on October 30!!!!!!! 😎 pic.twitter.com/nk3fbGwOlj — Mow's (@Mows_Bar) October 9, 2020

Like many music venues in metropolitan Manila, Mow’s Bar has been struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Quezon City bar was due to celebrate its fourth anniversary on April 18, but the multi-stage event that would have packed the venue with gig-goers was cancelled due to the outbreak, according to a Rappler report in June.

Mow’s owner Tim Ng told the news site that although his business was still receiving income from its partner restaurant Kowloon House, the bar needed to think about ways to sustain in the long run – especially as the music industry would likely only rebound in the third or fourth quarter of 2021, “and that’s a very optimistic way of looking at it.”

In late August, landmark Metro Manila music venue Route 196, also based in Quezon City, announced its closure after 15 years in operation and bowed out with a livestream featuring bands who had played the beloved venue.