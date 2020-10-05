Manila’s Wanderland festival announces Phum Viphurit, Lola Amour, Rusty Machines for virtual event

Manila-based festival series Wanderland has announced a new virtual event taking place this October, with live performances from Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit and Filipino acts Lola Amour and Rusty Machines.

The event, which is called Wanderland: Home Court, was announced social media last Friday (October 2). It will be free to stream, although viewers will have to sign up for the GlobeOne app, where it will premiere exclusively on Saturday, October 24, from 6pm onwards.

The virtual event, which replaces Wanderland’s now-cancelled physical festival this year, will also include past performances from Honne, Masego and Joan, who all played Wanderland in 2019.

We're advancing to the next round, Wanderers! A whole new ball game awaits at the Wanderland: Home Court x Globe Telecom… Posted by Wanderland on Friday, October 2, 2020

Wanderland’s physical festival, which was scheduled to take place on March 7 and 8 before the pandemic struck, would have featured performances from Nick Murphy (also known as Chet Faker), Ali Gatie, NIKI, Omar Apollo, Foals, Ari Lennox, Bruno Major, Joji and IV of Spades.

The festival was officially cancelled in June. Though a date for 2021’s festival has not been announced, 2020 ticketholders have been allowed to retain their passes for next year.

Wanderland made its debut in Manila, Philippines in 2013, and was founded as a way to bring together the biggest regional artists and popular international acts. Past performers include Two Door Cinema Club, Jhené Aiko, Kodaline, Clara Benin, Yuna and Charlie Lim.