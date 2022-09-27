Eraserheads’ Marcus Adoro makes statement addressing daughter Syd Hartha following resurfaced abuse allegations

Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro has made a statement on social media addressing his daughter, Syd Hartha, after domestic abuse allegations she made against him in 2019 resurfaced following news of the band’s reunion for an upcoming concert.

The statement – which was posted on the guitarist’s Instagram account on Monday night (September 26) – claims that he has “lost contact with my daughter for years now. Recently, I’ve tried to reach out to her through her manager, but I’m not sure if my messages are going through”.

In a statement to NME last week, an unnamed family member of Hartha’s said that they had received “no attempts to reconcile or resolve anything” from Adoro.

Adoro’s statement continues, “Syd, san ka man [wherever you are], I hope you’re doing well. As you already know, I’m far from perfect kaya [so] normal if you want nothing to do with me. Sana lang magkaroon ng [I just hope for a] second chance for redemption. I’m sorry for the ruckus that I may have caused my family, the public the sponsors and my bandmates. Pasensya na [I’m sorry].”

Adoro also goes on to thank his fans for their support of his Eraserheads art, and asks fans to “continue” to support the upcoming reunion concert.

A representative for Syd Hartha declined comment when approached by NME. Below, read Adoro’s full statement, which he posted alongside two paintings, one of the Eraserheads.

Adoro came under scrutiny last week after Eraserheads announced a reunion concert. Some fans voiced their concern about Adoro’s involvement in the band, resurfacing allegations of domestic abuse made against him in 2019 from Hartha and his ex-partner Barbara Ruaro. Adoro did not publicly respond to the allegations when they were first aired in September 2019.

Adoro’s bandmates responded to the outcry over his involvement, with Ely Buendia’s manager Diane Ventura saying that “one of Ely’s non negotiable conditions” to participate in the Eraserheads reunion “was precisely that Marcus resolve his issues otherwise Ely would not work with him.” This was “promised” by Adoro’s management, Ventura’s statement claimed, “which was why we even reconsidered”.

On the September 21 episode of his podcast Offstage Hangs, drummer Raymund Marasigan spoke about his reluctance to discuss the issue publicly, as he believes that “anything I will say… online can be misconstrued”, and maintained his desire to “protect everybody’s privacy”. “I honestly – in my heart – want them to resolve it and have peace,” he said. “Peace of mind and of heart.”

When NME reached out to Hartha and Ruaro last week for comment on Adoro’s attempts at reaching out for reconciliation, both said that they had yet to hear from Adoro. An unnamed family member of Hartha’s said: “There have been no attempts to reconcile or resolve anything prior to the concert teasers and announcement. We are also not inclined to accept any apology knowing its sincerity is questionable.”

Ruaro said: “Since 2019, neither Marcus nor any of his representatives have reached out to me, Syd, and our respective families. No apologies were made. No civil discussion ensued. And on his part, no steps were taken towards a clear and final resolution. So, regretfully, this is false.”