Marcus Mumford announces details of debut solo album, ‘(Self Titled)’

Marcus Mumford has today (July 14) announced details of his debut solo album, which is called ‘(Self Titled)’.

The LP will be released on September 16 via Island Records and you can pre-order it here.

Earlier this week, Mumford revealed that the new album would feature Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile and Monica, and that it had been produced by Blake Mills.

Mumford has also shared a glimpse of the new album’s sound with the release of new single, ‘Cannibal’.

Check out the new song here:

‘(Self-Titled)’ – Track Listing:



1. ‘Cannibal’

2. ‘Grace’

3. ‘Prior Warning’

4. ‘Better Off High’

5. ‘Only Child’

6. ‘Dangerous Game’ (ft. Clairo)

7. ‘Better Angels’

8. ‘Go In Light’ (ft. Monica Martin)

9. ‘Stonecatcher’ (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. ‘How’ (ft. Brandi Carlile)

He has also announced a series of tour dates this November, the details of which are below. Information on how to get tickets is due to be announced soon.

NOVEMBER

14 – Leadmill, Sheffield

15 – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

19 – 02 Institute 1, Birmingham

20 – Uni Great Hall, Exeter

22 – Marble Factory, Bristol

23 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

26 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

28 – Olympia, Dublin

Launching the album earlier this week, Mumford said: “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal’.

“I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self titled).

“It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills, and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.”

Back in June, there was speculation that Mumford would launch a solo career.

According to Page Six, the singer was said to have shared the news during a live set at a Spotify event on the French Riviera on June 20 as part of Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2022.

The report claims Mumford told the intimate audience that he was performing new material for the first time, and said that it would soon be available to stream on Spotify.

One attendee told the outlet: “He just said today is day one for his next thing.”

He also recently shared a pair of videos on social media that see him working on music in the studio.

Mumford and Sons are yet to follow up on their fourth studio album, ‘Delta’, which came out in 2018. Reviewing that record, NME’s Jordan Bassett wrote: “A decade after they began their bid to become the most popular band in the world, Mumford & Sons are still pushing into unfamiliar territory.

“Lyrically, the record deals with the onset of maturity and this, combined with that forward-thinking approach, suggests Mumford & Sons are here for the long haul. It’s far from perfect album, but the band’s hunger for new sounds must be applauded.”