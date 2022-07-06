Margaret Glaspy shares single ‘My Body My Choice’, announces Brooklyn benefit show

Margaret Glaspy has shared a new track, ‘My Body My Choice’, and announced a Brooklyn benefit show with proceeds going to The Brigid Alliance. Listen to the song below.

Lola Kirke and Katy Kirby will also be performing at Baby’s Alright on August 7. Ticket sales will go towards the non-profit which provides travel, food, lodging, and logistical support for people seeking abortions.

“‘My Body My Choice,’ is a song of protest,” Glaspy said of the new track. “Taking away resources from people who need abortions only leaves them with unsafe alternatives, and no one should be forced to experience that.”

She continued: “It is absolutely necessary for any person who can give birth to consent to their own pregnancy. It feels absurd that we are still fighting this fight, but here we are. It’s your body, so it should be your choice.”

In the slow strumming track, the songwriter spins tales from different perspectives, explaining how each individual’s personal choice should be theirs alone, with a rebellious snarl in her voice.

The upcoming Brooklyn event will also feature DJ sets from Adi Oasis and Sadie Dupuis (of Speedy Ortiz and Sad13) as well as a secret, special guest performance. Tickets for the event are available here.

“Offering resources, connections, and cold hard cash is the most decent and also only decent, thing we could do for another person in crisis,” Kirby said of the benefit. “The Brigid Alliance obviously knows how to do this well.”

Adi Oasis continued: “It is vital that women have the right to make their own decisions about our bodies. It’s the most fundamental right we can demand, and one we will not relinquish.

“If the government tries to stand in the way of any woman’s right to determine what’s best for their bodies and their families, all of us, men and women alike, must rise up and take action to protect these women. I’m honoured to support the Brigid Alliance who is doing exactly this.”

The benefit follows the actions of many artists speaking out after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. The repeal of the landmark decision means abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right in the US for the first time since 1973. Each state will now be able to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.

Sunflower Bean‘s Julia Cumming recently shared a candid statement about her abortion experience, calling the overturning of Roe v. Wade “an attack on women and our bodily autonomy,” and asking “How long will women have to fight to be considered people? When will we have the same access to healthcare and equality, the way men in our country do?”