Margo Price teams up with husband Jeremy Ivey for new track ‘All Kinds Of Blue’

Margo Price has appeared on the latest single by her husband Jeremy Ivey – you can listen to ‘All Kinds Of Blue’ below.

Speaking about the song, Price said that it was enjoyed by late country music star John Prine. Ivey performed it for him personally before Prine’s death from coronavirus complications last year.

“I have always loved this song of Jeremy’s so much. In fact, I once put him on the spot and begged him to play it for John Prine and he loved it too,” Price said. “That was a really special moment to witness because I know Jeremy’s songs are quirky but I think that’s what makes them brilliant.

Advertisement

“I know John would like it because it’s colorful, detailed and funny and has that certain thing you can’t pin down. When Jeremy sang the ‘if Jesus Christ were here today he’d probably get a face tattoo’ line, John lit up like a Christmas tree and let out an audible chuckle.”

It’s not the first time Price has paid tribute to Prine. Earlier this year she teamed up with Swamp Dogg (aka Jerry Williams Jr.) for a collaborative cover of 1971’s ‘Sam Stone’.

In July, meanwhile, Price revealed a new live EP called ‘Live From The Other Side’, which included a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help’ along with versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’.

Price said her cover of ‘Help!’ was inspired by Tina Turner‘s version of the track. “Her strength, talent and truth have inspired me endlessly,” she said.