Margosa named winner of Malaysia’s inaugural Anugerah Lagu Indie awards

Malaysian alternative pop trio Margosa have been crowned winners of the inaugural Anugerah Lagu Indie (ALI2020) awards for their song ‘Penawar’.

The band beat out 12 other contestants in the final award ceremony, which took place at Spacerubix in Puchong on Saturday (Oct 3). The initial shortlist, consisting of 36 songs, was announced in late August.

‘Penawar’, which was composed by Raja Nazrin Shah and written by lyricist Fazleena Hishamuddin, edged out second-place winner Nusarasa and their song ‘Mesra’. Third place went to indie rock band Orkes A Hizadin for their song ‘Menunggu’.

Watch Margosa perform ‘Penawar’ during the semifinal rounds of ALI2020:

During Margosa’s acceptance speech, guitarist Raja Nazrin said the band never had any expectations of winning, as they had recorded the song for their own enjoyment.

“Winning this award was definitely another milestone unlocked for us,” they added in a tweet.

Alhamdulillah, what a night to remember! Winning this award was definitely another milestone unlocked fr us 🎉 Thank u and greatest congratulation goes to our very own indie scene fr pulling off this award show so flawlessly 💛 We're truly honoured to be the winner of #ALI2020 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IScPmluVaT — 𝐌 𝐀 𝐑 𝐆 𝐎 𝐒 𝐀 (@MargosaMusic) October 4, 2020

Margosa bagged RM2,500 cash, RM1,500 worth of recording services at Kamar Seni Studio, a day’s worth of rental for Angkasa Event Space worth RM1,700, and mixing and mastering services at 21:05 worth RM600, and a trophy.

The jurists for the awards comprised veteran singer M. Nasir, lyricist AD Samad, guitarist Rudy of Nastia, JD Wong from 21:05 productions and Pop Shuvit, singer-songwriter Amir Jahari, guitarist Ham of Seven Collar T Shirt, events and artist manager Jennifer Thompson, and Rakita Radio and Music Integration manager Loy Ekzan.

“This award is not based on popularity. Quality is the main criteria that is evaluated,” Loy said, as quoted by MalaysiaKini.

ALI2020, he added, had also introduced the Rakita’s ‘Indie Chart Platinum’ and ‘Most Popular Song’ categories as accompanying awards for the event. The former was based on airplay and the latter on the number of views during the finale.

Post-hardcore band Sekumpulan Orang Gila clinched both those titles for their track ‘Pelukan Angkasa’ featuring Shila Amzah.

The Anugerah Lagu Indie event, co-organised by production team Hashtag Media and Rakita FM, among others, was live-streamed on Kamar Seni Studio’s YouTube page. Watch the final awards ceremony below.