Margosa team up with Aepul Roza on new single ‘Cinta Pasti Bersatu’

Malaysian alt-pop band Margosa have released their first new music since 2020, ‘Cinta Pasti Bersatu’, or ‘Love Will Be United’ featuring Drama Band singer Aepul Roza.

The band released the single on March 4 on major streaming platforms alongside a lyric video depicting Margosa singer Nur Resya Rahman and Aepul seated facing away from each other in a blank white room only furnished with a table with a vase of flowers.

The song, which was composed by guitarist Raja Nazrin Shah, who is also the frontman of post-hardcore outfit Sekumpulan Orang Gila, begins with mournful piano keys before building up to a crescendo with driving drums and electric guitar riffs accompanying atmospheric strings.

Watch the music video for Margosa’s ‘Cinta Pasti Bersatu’ below.

Margosa’s last release came in the form of their 2020 album ‘The Phase’, which included their previous singles ‘Luka Baru’ and ‘Abadi Tak Semestinya Indah’. The song ‘Penawar’ from the album would lead the group to be crowned winners of the inaugural Anugerah Lagu Indie (ALI2020) awards held in October 2020, beating out a field of 12 other contestants including Nusarasa’s ‘Mesra’ and Orkes A Hizadin’s song ‘Menunggu’.

The band would go on to announce they had been signed by Sony Music Malaysia in March 2021.

Raja Nazrin Shah recently won the top award at the Anugerah Juara Lagu 36 (AJL36) Awards for Sekumpulan Orang Gila’s collaborative single, ‘Pelukan Angkasa’ featuring singer Shila Amzah. The artists won the grand prize of MYR 100,000 (USD 25,000) and a trophy at the award show, which was held on March 6.

The band most recently released their fourth album ‘Second Voyage’ in 2021 following the release of their album ‘Dermaga’ in 2018. The post-hardcore outfit first shot to prominence in 2012 following the release of their single ‘Sumpah Pendekar’, which featured lyrics written by the iconic rocker M.Nasir. An acoustic version of the song was included in their 2015 sophomore album ‘Bahtera’.