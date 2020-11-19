Mariah Carey announces new Christmas album and TV special featuring star studded guests

Mariah Carey has announced plans for a new Christmas album and TV special next month.

The show, which will premiere on AppleTV+ on December 4, will include musical performances and guest appearances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.

The special will also be accompanied by a soundtrack featuring a new version of Carey’s ‘Oh Santa!’ with Grande and Hudson. She hinted that the team up was on the cards last month.

Advertisement

Last year her classic Christmas single ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, went to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 25 years after its release.

Earlier this month, a music fan shared a yuletide mash-up of Metallica with Mariah Carey blending the instrumental of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ with James Hetfield’s riffs and vocals from ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’.

Carey also recently revealed that she worked on an alternative rock album back in 1995 before the project was shelved.

Earlier this week, the singer shared a previously unreleased video for her 1995 song ‘Underneath The Stars’.

Taken from her fifth album, ‘Daydream’, the long-lost clip is the latest instalment of the pop star’s year-long #MC30 celebration.

Advertisement

Shot during her ‘Daydream’ promo run, the video for ‘Underneath The Stars’ features behind-the-scenes tour footage, audience clips and shots of Carey singing the track.

Back in 2012, Carey tweeted that a video was made for the song, but said she didn’t know what happened to it. “Little-known fact, I actually shot a video 4 ‘Underneath the Stars’ in France & England that never got released & I don’t know where it is!” she said at the time.