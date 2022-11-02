Mariah Carey no longer facing lawsuit over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey no longer needs to fight a copyright infringement case over her 1994 festive holiday hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’.

Andy Stone, who filed the lawsuit in June, pulled his claim against Carey “in its entirety, without prejudice” yesterday (November 1), meaning that the case can be brought again.

Journalists at Rolling Stone claim they’ve seen documents confirming that Stone has dropped the lawsuit in which he was seeking damages of $20million (£17.4million) for alleged copyright infringement pertaining to matching song titles only.

Advertisement

Stone claimed in his original suit that he recorded and released a different song titled ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ under the name Vince Vance And The Valiants in 1989. He accused Carey and her co-writer, Walter Afanasieff, of creating a “derivative” version of his song without permission when they set about making the 1994 song.

The claimant’s documents to confirm the dropping of the lawsuit were filed yesterday, the day after Halloween. Fittingly, November 1 is the date which corners of the internet and Carey herself have deemed the official start of ‘All I Want for Christmas’ season.

Stone’s original filing argued that because his song predated Carey’s, he should have the copyright on subsequent works bearing that title. He also claimed that Carey and her co-writer would’ve been aware of Stone’s song because it received “extensive airplay” during the 1993 Christmas season.

Lawyers for Stone and Sony Music did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comments, the publication said, nor did a representative for Carey.

As Rolling Stone reports further, Stone’s case was filed on shaky ground since there are 177 copyrighted songs with the title ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, including many that were written before the Vince Vance And The Valiants version.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier this year Carey faced pushback from two singers known for recording holiday music after the star attempted to register the term “Queen of Christmas” as a trademark.

In other news, Carey has “found” her ‘lost’ 1995 alt-rock album ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ and is set to release it in full, according to a recent interview.