Marian Carmel, KHAi, Jean Seizure, RENE and more to play showcase in November at the Esplanade

Marian Carmel, KHAi, and Jean Seizure have been announced as part of a November showcase of Singaporean singer-songwriters at the Esplanade.

Other artists on the event’s line-up include aeriqah, cayes and RENE. Titled ‘Fire Sale! EVERYTHING MUST GO’, the show will – according to the show’s ticketing page – feature limited merchandise and performances of new music.

The showcase is scheduled for November 20 at the Esplanade Annexe Studio, running from 7pm onwards. Tickets go for SGD35. Get tickets here.

Tomorrow also marks the release of Carmel’s track ‘Wish That I Could Tell Me’. The track will be released as part of ‘My Safe Place’, a collaborative 5-track EP celebrating World Mental Health Awareness Month. Beyond Carmel’s track, the release will feature cuts from Singapore’s kotoji and KIRI, as well as Filipino artists Trisha Denise and LU.ME.

Carmel also teamed up with RENE earlier in June for the pride-themed single ‘we’re gonna die anyway!!!’. The track was released on the heels of their joint set at Singapore’s Pink Dot 14.

Other artists on the line-up have also seen recent releases. In August, Aeriqah dropped her debut album ‘All We Have’, which featured singles including ‘All We Have’, ‘Maybe’, and ‘You & Me’. In that same month, RENE released the single ‘Dry in the Sun’, which followed her July track ‘Better Than To Brood’.

