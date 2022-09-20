Marian Carmel, KIRI, kotoji to collaborate on upcoming EP between Singaporean and Filipino artists for mental health awareness

Singaporean singer-songwriters Marian Carmel, KIRI and kotoji have announced their involvement in an upcoming collaborative EP with Filipino artists Trisha Denise and LU.ME.

A joint release by Singaporean label Where Are The Fruits, Filipino label Starpop Records and AOR Global, the 5-song EP – entitled ‘My Safe Place’ – will be released on October 7, in commemoration of World Mental Health Awareness Month.

The EP will be previewed by three singles within the week of its release. The first single, KIRI’s Trisha Denise co-write ‘Get Well Soon’, will be released on October 4, followed by kotoji’s ‘Survive’, which will be released the day after. Marian Carmel’s ‘Wish That I Could Tell Me’ will serve as the EP’s final preview on October 6.

A portion of proceeds generated from the tracks’ digital streams will benefit mental health organisations in both Singapore and the Philippines, namely the former’s Samaritans of Singapore and Shan You, and the latter’s Bantay Bata 163.

In addition, the EP’s release will be followed by a charity concert featuring the five artists. The ‘My Safe Place Concert’ will take place at the Esplanade Recital Studio, on October 12 at 8PM Singapore time. Tickets are currently selling for SGD40, and can be purchased through the Sistic website. All proceeds will benefit the Singapore Street Festival, in light of their future mental health-related projects.

‘Wish That I Could Tell Me’ will be Marian Carmel’s second release of 2022, following her pride-themed collaborative single with fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter RENE ‘we’re gonna die anyway!!!’ in June. KIRI’s contribution to ‘My Safe Place’ will be her third single of the year, following her debut release ‘I Am Here’ in February and its follow up, ‘Don’t Make Me Lose’ in August. ‘Survive’ will be kotoji’s first single of 2022, following the release of her debut album ‘Scribbles of the First’ in November 2021.

The EP will mark Trisha Denise’s and LU.ME’s return to music following their 2021 releases – namely, the former’s debut album ‘Piece of the Puzzle’ and the latter’s sophomore single, ‘Gotta Let You Go’.