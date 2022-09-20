Marijannah announce co-headlining Australia tour with Potion

Singaporean stoner metal band Marijannah are set to tour Australia this December alongside Australian doom metal outfit Potion.

The ‘Hellbound’ tour will see the two bands performing six shows across Australia this December, with stops in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne planned. “Excited to announce that after a covid-19 thwarted attempt in 2020, we are finally bringing our friends in Singapore’s Marijannah over for one last 2022 Australian outing,” Potion wrote in their Instagram post announcing the tour.

Tickets for the tour dates go on sale this September 22, though no further details including pricing have been shared as of the time of writing.

Marijannah recently played their first live show in two years alongside death punk band Doldrey at Play by Ear Studios in Upper Paya Lebar on June 10. The band also released a four-track EP which also serves as the official soundtrack for tabletop roleplaying game GiantLands earlier this year in March.

It was the first new music the band have released since in 2019’s ‘Istanah’, and features tracks inspired by the characters and setting of the roleplaying game.

Marijannah’s previous release was a 2020 live album titled ‘Istanah Live At The Projector’, featuring the band performing the six tracks from their album ‘Istanah’ at the independent movie theatre The Projector with no audience present. It was directed by Ryan Chang, the touring photographer and videographer of Swedish metal band Ghost.

Sydney-based duo Potion made their debut in 2017 with their EP ‘Seven Sorcerors’. The group have released six tracks in total, with the most recent coming in the form of 2021’s EP ‘Oath To The Flames’, which comprised of the tracks ‘Torchbearer’ and ‘Hallucination Rites’.

Guitarist Lee Jowono notably joined Myke Terry (Volumes), Brandon Bruce (Havok), Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence) and Ben Koller (Converge, Mutoid Man, All Pigs Must Die) for a metal cover of Billy Idol‘s 1983 song, ‘Rebel Yell’ in 2020 as part of comedian Jordan Olds’ Two Minutes To Late Night series.

Potion and Marijannah’s ‘Hellbound’ Australia tour dates are:

December 3 – The Bearded Lady, Brisbane

December 4 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

December 7 – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

December 8 – Transit Bar, Canberra

December 9 – Crowbar, Sydney

December 10 – The Bendigo Bar, Melbourne