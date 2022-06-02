Marijannah announce first live show in two years

Singaporean doom/stoner metal band Marijannah have announced their first live show in two years alongside death punk band Doldrey.

Marijannah will take to the stage on June 10 at Play by Ear Studios in Upper Paya Lebar, with doors set to open at 8pm. Tickets are now available at SGD 11 per person at Peatix, though gig-goers should note Play by Ear has a set venue capacity of 50 people for standing-only events so spaces are limited.

Marijannah recently released a four-track EP which also serves as the official soundtrack for tabletop roleplaying game GiantLands. The first new music the band have released since in 2019’s ‘Istanah’, ‘Music From and Inspired by GiantLands’ features tracks inspired by the characters and setting of the the roleplaying game.

Marijannah’s previous release was a 2020 live album titled ‘Istanah Live At The Projector’, featuring the band performing the six tracks from their album ‘Istanah’ at the independent movie theatre The Projector with no audience present. It was directed by Ryan Chang, the touring photographer and videographer of Swedish metal band Ghost.

The band debuted in 2017 with the single ‘Snakecharmer’, which appeared on their debut album ‘Till Marijannah’ in 2018. In 2019, they followed up with ‘Istanah’, which was released on Cursed Tongue Records. In 2021, Marijannah was named on the NME 100 list of essential emerging artists for the year.

Doldrey, who combine the atmosphere of early 90s’ black metal with the furious grooves of punk, have released two EPs, their 2018 self-titled debut and ‘Invocation of Doom’ in 2019. The band’s name appears to be a reference to the late Kentaro Miura’s seminal manga Berserk, with the song title for the ‘Invocation of Doom’ track ‘Siege of Doldrey’ directly referencing an arc in the manga.

In other news, Wormrot – which features Marijannah guitarist Rasyid – have announced the departure of founding member and vocalist Arif Suhaimi. The band are set to release their upcoming album ‘Hiss’ in July.