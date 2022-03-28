Marijannah share first new music since 2019, a soundtrack to a role-playing game

Singaporean doom/stoner metal band Marijannah have released a four-track EP, their first new music in 2019 and also the official soundtrack for tabletop roleplaying game GiantLands.

The EP, which was released on March 25 and is ‘Music From and Inspired by GiantLands’, is the band’s first new music since their 2019 album ‘Istanah’. It features art depicting characters from the the mixed-reality post-apocalyptic game GiantLands.

Listen to ‘Music From and Inspired by GiantLands’ by Marijannah below:

Advertisement

This is not the first time Marijannah have collaborated with GiantLands, as one of their songs was featured on a 2019 teaser trailer launched to promote the game.

In a press statement, Marijannah frontman/drummer Nicholas Wong said of the collaboration: “We’ve been speaking to Stephen [of GiantLands maker Wonderfilled, Inc.] since the release of our first record and contributed a track for one of GiantLands’ early trailer videos.”

“Stephen reached out again a few years later and shared his amazing vision with us and we found ourselves aligned with the world that him and his team at GiantLands have created.”

Marijannah’s last release was a 2020 live album titled ‘Istanah Live At The Projector’, which featured the band performing the six tracks from their album ‘Istanah’ at the independent movie theatre The Projector with no audience present. It was directed by Ryan Chang, the touring photographer and videographer of Swedish metal band Ghost.

Advertisement

The band debuted in 2017 with the single ‘Snakecharmer’, which appeared on their debut album ‘Till Marijannah’ in 2018. In 2019, they followed up with ‘Istanah’, which was released on Cursed Tongue Records. In 2021, Marijannah was named on the NME 100 list of essential emerging artists for the year.

In related news, Singaporean grindcore trio Wormrot – who count Marijannah guitarist Rasyid Juraimi as a member – announced their new album ‘Hiss’ earlier this month with the release of the song ‘Behind Closed Doors’.