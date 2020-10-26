Marijannah to release live album of ‘Istanah’ recorded at Singapore cinema The Projector

Singaporean doom/stoner metal band Marijannah have announced the release of ‘Istanah Live At The Projector’, which captures their 2019 album ‘Istanah’ performed in its entirety.

The four-piece recorded the live album in August at the independent movie theatre The Projector with no audience present, the band revealed on Instagram.

On October 30, Marijannah will release both audio and video for two tracks: ‘Full Moon / Shapeless’. The six-track album lands on November 13, along with full video of the performance. It was directed by Ryan Chang, the touring photographer and videographer of Grammy-winning band Ghost, and recorded by Snakeweed Studios.

The band decided to record ‘Istanah Live At The Projector’ after they were forced to cancel all touring plans to promote ‘Istanah’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic hit, Marijannah had announced an April/May tour of Australia’s east coast with Aussie band Potion, with whom they toured Southeast Asia in 2018.

Marijannah comprises guitarist Rasyid Juraimi (also of acclaimed grindcore trio Wormrot), drummer and vocalist Nicholas Wong (currently also of Blood Pact, formerly of The Caufield Cult), guitarist “Skinny” Nicholas Ng, and Muhammad Azri on bass.

The band debuted in 2017 with the single ‘Snakecharmer’, which appeared on their debut album ‘Till Marijannah’ in 2018. In 2019, they followed up with ‘Istanah’, which was released on Cursed Tongue Records.

Listen to ‘Istanah’ below: