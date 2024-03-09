Marilyn Manson announces first tour since sexual abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has attempted a comeback by announcing his first live dates since 2019.

The artist is set to support Five Finger Death Punch on a run of dates across North America in August and September. Controversial deathcore band Slaughter To Prevail – whose frontman Alex Terrible has expressed homophobic and transphobic views – are also set to open for them.

The dates are the first since a raft of sexual abuse allegations were levelled against him in February 2021, including by his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, who made allegations of rape, torture, and threats. Separate claims of abuse from more than 12 women have also been made.

Numerous lawsuits have ensued since, with Manson consistently denying the allegations.

In March 2022, Manson brought a defamation case against Wood but the case’s key claims were dismissed last May. However, some parts of the case are still pending and a trial is set for May 1 this year.

In January, he was ordered to pay Wood’s legal fees of roughly $326,000. In addition, it was reported last month that Manson will pay the legal fees of artist Illma Gore, who is named as a second defendant and described as Wood’s “on-again, off-again romantic partner” in his defamation lawsuit.

Gore is reportedly owed over $160,000, bringing Manson’s total to nearly $500,000. The reimbursements were awarded under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which says that defendants unfairly sued for their freedom of speech can have their attorney’s costs paid for by the plaintiff.

Other accusers include Game of Thrones actress and former girlfriend Esme Bianco and ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline. The lawsuit filed by Smithline has since been dismissed, while Manson denied Bianco’s claims as “meritless” and settled with her in January 2023.

He was also accused by someone only known as Jane Doe in September 2023 – however, her case was settled a week ahead of going on trial.

Last September, he reached a private settlement with a Jane Doe plaintiff who alleged he raped her in 2011. Elsewhere, last month his former assistant Ashley Walters won a critical appeal that revived her case which was originally dismissed last year. In her suit, she alleges that Manson sexually assaulted her, whipped her, and threw her against a wall during a drug-induced rage.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.