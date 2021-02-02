Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations, calls recent claims “horrible distortions of reality”

Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of abuse levelled against him on Monday, calling the claims “horrible distortions of reality”.

On Monday (February 1), actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women accused Manson of grooming, abuse and manipulation. Westworld actor Wood wrote on Instagram, “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” she wrote.

Manson has since taken to Instagram to deny the allegations, saying all of his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Following the allegations made by the five women, Manson was dropped from his record label, Loma Vista.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album [2020’s ‘We Are Chaos’], effective immediately,” the statement given by the label read.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Wood had in previous years given testimony about an abusive relationship she was in for several years with an unnamed man she met as a teenager. In February 2018, she gave similar testimony on an abusive relationship to a House Judiciary Subcommittee, but did not reveal the man’s identity.

Manson and his team have in the past strenuously denied allegations of abuse made against him. Last year, Manson’s team issued a statement on the artist’s behalf in response to questions about Wood and their past relationship.

Wood and Manson started dating in 2007 and got engaged in January 2010 before calling the engagement off later that year.