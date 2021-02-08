Marilyn Manson allegedly “forced female fans to strip” after inviting them on his tour bus

A photographer has alleged that Marilyn Manson “forced female fans to strip” as part of a warped sex game.

Erica Von Stein alleges that Manson – real name is Brian Hugh Warner – also plied fans with alcohol before ordering them to take off their tops.

Speaking to The Mirror, Von Stein said she was picked from a crowd of fans by Manson’s minders and escorted to his tour bus.

She then allegedly hid at the back of the group as the musician pointed at the group of women and instructed them to strip.

She claims: “He said he wanted to see who had the best t*ts and ass. Everyone was a bit surprised. He made it feel normalised, like it was fun.

“He was surrounded by older people and he was domineering. I don’t think anyone felt they could say no.”

The incident is alleged to have occurred after a performance by the shock-rocker at Glasgow’s SECC.

The newspaper also spoke to two other women who were on the bus, with one commenting: “The girls were coerced into it while tipsy. It was an abuse of power.”

Manson is yet to comment on the latest claims, but it comes a week after actor Evan Rachel Wood and four other women made allegations of abuse, grooming and manipulation against the musician.

Manson denied the initial claims, writing in an Instagram post: “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

The musician has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista, and his longterm manager Tony Ciulla since Wood and the other women’s first allegations were made public. He has also been axed from his TV projects, with his appearances removed from American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.

Former collaborators have also denounced Manson, including Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland. The latter also previously played guitar in Manson’s band for one year.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.