Marilyn Manson ordered to pay Evan Rachel Wood’s legal fees after defamation suit dismissed

Marilyn Manson has been ordered to pay Evan Rachel Wood’s legal fees, after a defamation lawsuit against the actor was dismissed.

Manson’s lawsuit saw the musician claim that Wood “recruited, coordinated, and pressured” women to make false statements about the musician. In May of last year, the case was mostly dismissed by a Los Angeles judge, and now he has been ordered to pay the Westworld star over $300,000.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, the musician – whose real name is Brian Warner – is expected to pay out $326,956 (£257,853) to cover the legal fees Wood racked up by defending against the defamation and emotional distress claims. The claims have now been struck from the still-pending lawsuit.

As highlighted by the outlet, it was Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet who ordered the hefty reimbursement during a court hearing earlier this week (January 29).

The dismissal of Warner’s claims came as the judge ruled that Wood was protected by the First Amendment or litigation privileges, when she made allegations against Manson, including those of rape, torture, and threats.

That being said, just over $60,000 (£47.3k) was deducted from the reimbursement Wood had initially been seeking, as the judge agreed with Manson’s lawyers that some of the descriptions for billed hours were too “vague”.

Following Wood’s initial claims against the singer, Manson went on to file the underlying lawsuit in March 2022 – alleging that Wood and her friend Illma Gore conspired to cast him “as a rapist and abuser” in the public eye. He also said that the accusations had “derailed” his career in music, film and television.

Although the majority of claims by Manson were dismissed, both Wood and Gore are still facing claims that they conspired to hack into the musician’s computer, impersonate him over the internet and make a “swatting” call which brought police to his house.

A trial is set for May 1, and NME has reached out to a spokesperson for Manson for comment.

Marilyn Manson has repeatedly denied Wood’s allegations, as well as all other separate claims of abuse from more than 12 women.

Last September, he reached a private settlement with a Jane Doe plaintiff who alleged he raped her in 2011. Elsewhere, last month his former assistant Ashley Walters won a critical appeal that revived her case which was originally dismissed last year. In her suit, she alleges that Manson sexually assaulted her, whipped her, and threw her against a wall during a drug-induced rage.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.