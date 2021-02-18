Marilyn Manson’s former personal assistant backs Evan Rachel Wood: “Her whole aura became darker”

A former personal assistant of Marilyn Manson has backed Evan Rachel Wood after she became one of several women to level abuse allegations against the musician.

Dan Cleary, who initially worked as a keyboard tech for Manson’s touring crew, went on to serve as his personal assistant between 2014 and 2015.

Speaking on his Rare Form Radio podcast, Cleary claimed to have personally witnessed Wood’s distress while on tour with Manson between 2007 and 2008.

“Her demeanour changed,” Cleary said. “Her physical looks changed. She got skinnier. She got ― her whole like aura just became darker.”

Wood, who was previously engaged to Manson until their split in August 2010, named the singer as her abuser earlier this month – having previously given a similar testimony about an abusive relationship to a House Judiciary Subcommittee in February 2018.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Cleary also admitted to feeling a degree of complicity, explaining: “I mean, I spoke to his manager about it, but the manager seemed to know all that and didn’t really care a lot.

“There’s people saying that I’m complicit because I saw this stuff happening and I didn’t do anything and I’ll accept that. There is some truth in that.”

While Manson has denied the allegations from Wood, he was subsequently dropped from his record label, Loma Vista.

He has also been axed from his TV projects, with his appearances removed from American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.

In the wake of Wood’s initial allegations, Phoebe Bridgers alleged that she visited Manson’s house when she was a teenager where, she claims, he told her he had a “rape room” in his house.