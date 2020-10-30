Marina Bay Sands, Capitol Theatre among approved venues for live performances in Singapore from November 1

Singapore’s National Arts Council (NAC) has released a list of approved venues for the upcoming return of live performances in the country following the drought brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NAC website has listed a series of event venues, as well as safety measures and guidelines that should be observed at all times once live performances with 100-person audiences are reintroduced from November 1 onwards.

Specific venues on the list of approved spaces as of October 28 are: Marina Bay Sands, Resorts World Singapore, Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore Expo, Suntec Convention Centre, 27 Pasir Panjang Power Station, Capitol Theatre, F1 Pit Building, and the Singapore Sports Hub.

Other venues include performing arts venues, community centres, museums managed by the National Heritage Board, art galleries, indoor venues in Sentosa, indoor performance spaces on the Royal Caribbean International and Dream cruises, and indoor tourist attractions approved by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Live performances with 100-person audiences, split into two zones of 50 people each, can go ahead from November 1 onwards. Each group may hold up to 5 people, and physical interaction or mixing between different groups are prohibited. Attendees will have to be masked and standing one meter apart from each other at all times, even in a group setting.

Audience participation with performers must be limited to spoken responses at a low volume, and with masks on at all times. Physical interactions between audiences and performers are strictly prohibited.

Performers and audiences will also have to be three meters apart. Performance venues with a high stage are encouraged to situate the audience more than three meters away from the performers “due to the trajectory of droplet projection”.

It was also announced that from November 24 onwards, all venues will be required to implement TraceTogether digital contact tracing. Attendees without TraceTogether tokens or apps will be denied entry.

Other forms of check-ins, including SafeEntry via the SingPass app, QR code readers, and physical IDs will no longer be accepted.

For the complete list of approved venues and guidelines (updated as of October 28), visit the official National Arts Council website.

Event spaces currently not listed on the site may appeal their relevant sector lead to be allowed to host indoor live performances, provided they supply a safe management plan. These sector leads include the NAC, National Heritage Board, People’s Association, Ministry of Education and Singapore Tourism Board.