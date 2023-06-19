J Balvin, Ellie Goulding and more announced for Marina Bay Sands’ Where Music Takes Over festival in Singapore

Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands has announced a partial line-up for its new music festival series, Where Music Takes Over.

Over the weekend (June 16), Marina Bay Sands took to its official website to share a list of performers scheduled to perform at the Sands Expo® and Convention Centre between July 15 and August 2, with J Balvin and Ellie Goulding confirmed as the festival series’ latest additions.

J Balvin is set to perform at the Sands Expo on July 28, with tickets set to go on sale tomorrow (June 20) at 3pm local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding will perform at the same venue two days prior on July 26. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (June 20) at 12pm local time and can be purchased here.

Other previously announced acts performing as part of Marina Bay Sands’ Where Music Takes Over music festival series include The 1975 on July 18 and 19, The Strokes on July August 2, Sabrina Carpenter on July 27, David Tao on July 16 and Rini on July 17. For tickets and more information on all previously announced concerts in the series, click here.

More acts are set to be announced for Marina Bay Sands’ Where Music Takes Over festival series in the coming weeks.

The line-up for Marina Bay Sands’ Where Music Takes Over festival series is:

JULY:

16 – David Tao

17 – Rini

18 – The 1975

19 – The 1975

26 – Ellie Goulding

27 – Sabrina Carpenter

28 – J Balvin

AUGUST:

02 – The Strokes