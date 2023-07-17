Marina opens up about health struggles: ‘It’s Been Hard to Remember What Healthy Feels Like’

Marina Diamandis has shared insight into her ongoing health struggles and recent diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Marina

The pop star – who performs under the name Marina – took to social media to tell fans about her ongoing health battles, and detail the symptoms she has faced over the past seven years.

She also revealed that she has been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome in recent months, a long-term condition which leaves a person deprived of energy and unable to carry out everyday activities.

Advertisement

In her post, shared to Instagram last week (July 12), the singer recalled having “symptoms like deep fatigue, numbness, tingling, brain fog, rashes, insomnia and a feeling of being ‘poisoned’” to fans, and said that she had struggled with the issues for so long that it has “been hard to remember what healthy feels like”.

“My baseline energy has been at 50 – 60 per cent for a long time. Aside from a few periods of remission, the last 7 years have consisted of relying on adrenaline and willpower to push me through each day,” she added.

“After a lot of research, I now understand that these symptoms are a result of a hypersensitive nervous system, developed in response to chronic stress. ⁣My body has felt stuck in ‘fight or flight’ mode and there were many warning signs it gave me before the worst symptoms set in.”

She also revealed that her road to recovery started two months ago, after she suffered a flare-up which included “shooting pains and burning sensations all over my hands, legs, and back.”

“I am feeling better today than I have in a long time. My energy levels are around 65 – 70% most days and the dips I have are shorter,” she explained, proceeding to say that she has seen the flare-up as a lesson to listen to her body, and given her more empathy for those around her.

Advertisement

“I’ve also cultivated a deeper empathy for the millions of people who live silently with chronic illness… It’s hard to maintain optimism when the world feels like it’s moving on without you, but hope always exists. Answers always exist,” she wrote. “The body wants to heal — and what I’ve learned is that you have to work with it, not against it.⁣”

Other artists who have been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome include Cher, Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

For more information on chronic fatigue syndrome and support, visit ME Research.

Since her breakthrough in 2009 – formerly under the name Marina And The Diamonds — Marina has released five albums, the latest of which being 2021’s ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’.

Speaking with NME at the time of the album’s release, the singer confirmed that the LP was motivated by political factors, and saw her take less interest in gaining chart success than in her previous releases.

“We’ve seen an explosion of all of these social problems that have been building for years and years. They’ve always existed, but some of us, including myself, have not really had an awareness of them or a full understanding… it’s impossible not to let that influence your music,” she said.

“[Other artists] might be looking for this perfect pop hook that’s potentially going to get on radio or lead to commercial success. Whereas for me, I do feel like that ship has sailed,” she added. “I’ve had those moments, but as an artist, that’s not really what excites me anymore. It’s more like, ‘What am I interested in at the time? And what do I want to explore in my songs?’”

She continued this political involvement onstage last year, when she called out the Brazilian government after an attempt was made to outlaw “political demonstrations” at the country’s Lollapalooza Festival.