Marina has shared the title track from her forthcoming new album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’.

The disco track follows ‘Purge The Poison’ and ‘Man’s World’, which were previously showcased. You can view VHS-inspired video for the song below.

Her fifth album is due out on June 11 and to celebrate its release, Marina has announced a global livestream show shot in the California desert.

The show, entitled ‘Marina presents Ancient Dreams Live from the Desert’, will be broadcast worldwide in different time zones on June 12-13.

She will perform tracks live from the album for the first plus a number of fan favourites in North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa.

Marina will also host a ‘Deconstructed Dreams’ afterparty featuring an album breakdown by the singer and a fan Q&A, along with limited meet and greets and exclusive merchandise. You can purchase tickets here.

‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ sees Marina as co-producer on six of its 10 tracks, on which she teamed up with songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and GRAMMY award-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds).

Song titles include ‘Venus Fly Trap’, ‘Highly Emotional People’, ‘New America’ and ‘I Love You But I Love Me More’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here and see the full tracklist below

01. ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’

02. ‘Venus Fly Trap’

03. ‘Man’s World’

04. ‘Purge The Poison’

05. ‘Highly Emotional People’

06. ‘New America’

07. ‘Pandora’s Box’

08. ‘I Love You But I Love Me More’

09. ‘Flowers’

10. ‘Goodbye’

At the beginning of 2020, Marina told fans she was “writing songs in Paris” and later uploaded snippets of new material to social media. She revealed last August that she was “close to finishing” her next record, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Love + Fear’.

Meanwhile, a Pussy Riot remix of ‘Purge The Poison’ arrived recently. The punk outfit’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, who contributed a verse to the re-working, described the original song as “an ear-worm”.