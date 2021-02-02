Marina shares snippet of new music and announces ‘Man’s World’ remix

Marina has shared a brief preview of what appears to be the melody of an upcoming track, and announced an Empress Of remix of her November single ‘Man’s World’.

The artist shared the news on social media, along with artwork depicting herself, Empress Of, and Brazilian pop star and drag queen Pabllo Vittar, who features on the new version.

The remix will arrive this Thursday (February 4), a month after a separate remix by American pop trio MUNA was released.

Following the announcement, Marina also posted a 25-second clip of what appears to be brand new music. A video posted by the pop star features a snippet of a longer piece titled ‘Flowers_piano’.

Shortly after the original release of ‘Man’s World’, Marina announced that she will release a physical zine to accompany forthcoming new singles and called on her fans to submit essays, artwork, photography, poetry.

‘Man’s World’ was the first new music from Marina since February 2020’s standalone single ‘About Love’, which was composed for the soundtrack of Netflix film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Marina, whose last album ‘Love + Fear’ was released in two parts in 2019, is thought to be working on her fifth studio album, her second since she shed the ‘And The Diamonds’ part of her name.

In August 2020, the musician posted a series of photographs and videos from an idyllic writing session, writing: “GOOD ENERGY! Bursting with sun beams to tell you that I’m close to finishing writing my 5th album in a little corner of paradise.”