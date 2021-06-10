Marina shares ‘Venus Fly Trap’ from new album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’

Marina has shared her new track ‘Venus Fly Trap’, the final preview of her new album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ ahead of its arrival tomorrow (June 11).

The funk-driven pop track comes accompanied by a Weird Life-directed video and follows on from previous singles ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’, ‘Purge The Poison’ and ‘Man’s World’.

You can listen to Marina’s ‘Venus Fly Trap’ in full below.

‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ will be Marina’s fifth album and second since she removed the ‘And The Diamonds’ from her moniker. To celebrate the record’s release, she will hold a global livestream concert shot in the Californian desert on June 12 and 13.

‘Marina presents Ancient Dreams Live from the Desert’ will see the singer perform tracks from the album live for the first time, as well as a selection of fan favourites from across her back catalogue.

Last month, Pussy Riot remixed ‘Purge The Poison’, the original version of which will also feature on the new album. “Catchy and contagious, ‘Purge The Poison’ is an ear-worm, and it feeds your brain with the right questions and encourages you to think,” the band’s Nadya Tolokonnikova said.

“I was blown away by this track, and it’s my pleasure to be on ‘Purge”s remix.”