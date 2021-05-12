Marina shares snippet of new track and reveals two songs are coming

Marina has revealed that she will share two new singles within the next month – check out a snippet of one of those songs below.

The singer-songwriter – fka Marina and the Diamonds – is primed to release her fifth album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ on June 11, and has so far previewed the project with the tracks ‘Purge The Poison’ and ‘Man’s World’.

Taking to social media last night (May 11), Marina posted a sparkly-filtered studio clip that features a preview of what sounds like a new glam rock-inspired stomper.

“What’s your purpose?/ Why were you put on Earth?/ You could be lost/ But you belong to the world“, she is heard singing in the seven-second video. The tweet’s caption, meanwhile, suggests the upcoming cut is the title track of Marina’s next record.

Ancient dreams in a modern land. pic.twitter.com/lfYyVaqCFU — Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) May 11, 2021

2 singles coming in the next month 🙂 — Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) May 11, 2021

In a follow-up post, Marina told fans: “2 singles coming in the next month :)”. You can see both tweets above.

‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ sees Marina as co-producer on six of its 10 tracks, on which she teamed up with songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and GRAMMY award-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds).

Song titles include ‘Venus Fly Trap’, ‘Highly Emotional People’, ‘New America’ and ‘I Love You But I Love Me More’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here and see the full tracklist below

01. ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’

02. ‘Venus Fly Trap’

03. ‘Man’s World’

04. ‘Purge The Poison’

05. ‘Highly Emotional People’

06. ‘New America’

07. ‘Pandora’s Box’

08. ‘I Love You But I Love Me More’

09. ‘Flowers’

10. ‘Goodbye’

At the beginning of 2020, Marina told fans she was “writing songs in Paris” and later uploaded snippets of new material to social media. She revealed last August that she was “close to finishing” her next record, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Love + Fear’.

Meanwhile, a Pussy Riot remix of ‘Purge The Poison’ arrived last week. The punk outfit’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, who contributed a verse to the re-working, described the original song as “an ear-worm”.