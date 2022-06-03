Marion Jola and Teza Sumendra join forces for new track, ‘Jatuh Cinta’

Indonesian singer-songwriters Marion Jola and Teza Sumendra have joined forces on a new track, ‘Jatuh Cinta’.

Produced by Kenny Gabriel, ‘Jatuh Cinta’ is a smooth R&B ballad about the eternal appeal of falling in love. Per Sumendra’s Instagram account, Jola and Sumendra’s version is a rewriting of a 1996 song by Harry De Fretes and Eno Sigit.

The collaboration will serve as the soundtrack for the upcoming drama film, ‘Cemara’s Family 2’, which is slated for release on June 23.

The track was accompanied by a music video, which alternates between scenes of the two singers dueting in an elaborate set, and movie scenes depicting the Indonesian countryside.

Watch the music video for ‘Jatuh Cinta’ here:

Earlier in February, Marion Jola dropped the single ‘Overthinking’, which marked the singer-songwriter’s first single in over a year. Last June, Jola collaborated with Ramengvrl and Danilla Riyadi for the single ‘Don’t Touch Me’, a track celebrating female empowerment. She made her debut as a singer with the album ‘Marion’ in 2019, following her 2018 appearance on Indonesian Idol.

Meanwhile, Teza Sumendra’s most recent release was the house-flavored track ‘F’, which he dropped earlier this February with Soundwave. The track follows a series of releases for Sumendra last year, which included the singles ‘Forever’ and ‘Rekreasi’.