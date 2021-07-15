Marion Jola to perform for Liam Payne’s showcase, Here’s To The Future

Indonesian singer-songwriter Marion Jola has been tapped to perform for One Direction alum Liam Payne’s upcoming Here’s To The Future showcase.

The news was announced via Payne’s social media on Tuesday (July 13). “I can’t for you to hear her and the rest of the artists,” he said.

Check out the announcement post below.

The final act to complete the line-up for my new #HeresToTheFuture showcase on @Veeps is the amazing @marionjolamj!! I can't for you to hear her and the rest of the artists. Who's got tickets? https://t.co/OSwzdfuOYx pic.twitter.com/InSzmb5cDS — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 12, 2021

Advertisement

Marion Jola will perform at the virtual showcase on July 31 (August 1, 2AM Indonesia time) alongside UK singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, American singer Jessia, New Jersey singer Sam MacPherson and Payne himself.

Here’s To The Future will be a ticketed affair in partnership with live music platform Veeps, put together by Payne. The event aims to shine a light on “rising stars sharing some amazing music”. Tickets to the showcase can be purchased here.

In June, Marion Jola released a fiery collaboration entitled ‘Don’t Touch Me’, featuring fellow Indonesian musicians Ramengvrl and Danilla Riyadi. The collaboration revolves around the theme of female empowerment and the struggles they have faced as women.

Prior to the release of ‘Don’t Touch Me’, Jola released two singles in 2020 – ‘Aduh’ and ‘Jam Rawan’. She made her debut in 2018 as a contestant on Indonesian Idol, where she finished in the sixth spot. She has since released a string of singles and dropped her debut album ‘Marion’ in 2019.