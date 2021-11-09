Maris Racal records Filipino version of Disney song ‘Starting Now’

Disney has shared a new version of ‘Starting Now’, the theme song for its Disney Princesses campaign, sung in Filipino by Maris Racal.

The track, and its music video, premiered on Friday (November 8), and has been titled ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’. The track sees Racal performing the theme, originally sung by Brandy, in both Filipino and English, switching seamlessly between the two languages.

A music video for the track shows Racal recording the song in a studio alongside lyrics and clips of classic Disney princess characters.

Watch the video for ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’ below.

“With this song, I hope young Filipinas would feel empowered to do things that they have always wanted to do and not to forget about the hearts of gold that they have, to chase their dreams while being compassionate to other people,” Racal said in a video via the Disney Studios PH Instagram page.

In an interview with Star Magic, Racal revealed that she was shocked when she first sound out she had landed the project. “I really couldn’t believe it. I was like, Really? Me?” she remarked in Filipino.

With ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’, Racal has now become the second artist to record an official Filipino song for Disney. Earlier this year, KZ Tandingan recorded ‘Gabay’ for Disney’s animated film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Prior to the release of ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’, Racal released two singles this year – ‘Ate Sandali’ in June and ‘Asa Naman’ in September.