Maris Racal releases new single, ‘Kahit Na Anong Sablay’

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has released a new acoustic single titled ‘Kahit Na Anong Sablay’.

The track, which dropped today (November 13), has stuck with Racal for a long time. In an Instagram post, she wrote: “[For] years I kept this song in my voice memos and in my red moleskine. So glad to finally share this with everyone. Sometimes the universe just has her own pace of turning the simplest things into treasures.”

Listen to ‘Kahit Na Anong Sablay’ below:

Advertisement

Besides releasing a new song, Racal is also scheduled to perform for the Balcony For Bicol online fundraiser concert tonight, from 8.30pm onwards. She will be joined by labelmates Zild, Rico Blanco, Ebe Dancel and more.

All funds raised during the concert will go towards the restoration of Philippines’ Bicol province, which sustained over P2billion in damages from back-to-back super typhoons.

Racal kicked off her musical and acting career in 2014, after partaking in ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Big Brother: All In. Since then, Racal’s career has been on an upwards trajectory, following the release of her debut single, ‘Tanong Mo Sa Bituin’, in 2015.

Advertisement

Racal released her debut album ‘Stellar’ in 2018 and last year collaborated with Rico Blanco for ‘Abot Langit’.

‘Kahit Na Anong Sablay’ is Racal’s second release of 2020, following September’s ‘Not For Me’.