Maris Racal shares new single ‘Laro Laro Laro’ ahead of album release

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has released a new single titled ‘Laro Laro Laro’ ahead of the release of her sophomore album tomorrow (June 11).

On June 9, Racal released a lyric video for the ballad which she explained on Instagram is about “loving someone through and through. It’s a song that says – no matter how uncertain life is, one will always be certain of the other. That if life is a game, the two will always be a team.”

Listen to Maris Racal’s ‘Laro Laro Laro’ below.

Racal’s previous single came in the form of ‘Di Papakawalan’, which was co-written and produced by Rico Blanco, Racal’s partner and frequent songwriting collaborator. It was her second single of the year following ‘Pumila Ka’ in January, and will also be included in her album.

Racal will launch her album tomorrow (June 11) at the Balcony Entertainment Live gig at Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan. Racal will be joined by Blanco, Ebe Dancel, Zild Benitez, Raven and Never The Strangers at the gig, which still has tickets up for sale starting at PHP1,854.

In November last year, Racal recorded a new version of ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’, the Filipino theme song for the Disney Princesses campaign, becoming the second artist to record an official Filipino song for Disney following ‘Gabay’ singer KZ Tandingan.