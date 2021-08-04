Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge recall nearly getting M. Night Shyamalan to direct a Blink-182 video

Former Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge reunited on the former’s radio show for a chat that included how M. Night Shyamalan nearly directed one of their music videos.

As Rolling Stone reports, on Hoppus’ Apple Music 1 show, After School Radio, the musicians spoke about a number of topics covering the band’s past – the lies DeLonge told to book their earliest shows, jokes they shared, and the time DeLonge asked Shyamalan to direct a music video for them.

Airing yesterday (August 3), Hoppus recalled when DeLonge approached the Old director in a hotel restaurant in Japan to ask if he wanted to direct a music video for Blink-182.

Advertisement

“Within half an hour, we’re all sitting together and he’s coming up with ideas for a Blink video,” Hoppus said. “And I mean, he did come up with a whole treatment and everything. It was just going to cost, whatever it was, $20 million, but I mean, just on your gumption… no fucks to give, just walk up to somebody and say, ‘Hey, I want you to direct a Blink video’.”

Moments later Delonge added, “I think when he found out what music video budgets really were, he was like, ‘This is so beneath me.’ No, he didn’t say that, but of course, he was like, ‘I’m not going to do this, this is a nightmare.'”

Elsewhere in the chat, Hoppus asked DeLonge – who left the band in 2015 – why he thought the pair could go five years without talking to now jump on the phone and chat like nothing had happened. “Because we appreciate dick jokes in a way that no one else does,” Delonge replied.

Hoppus added, “I think so, because the first time that we met, I think it was dick jokes from the beginning in your garage.”

The conversation between the former bandmates notably arrives shortly after Hoppus announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter on June 23, Hoppus said: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.”

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus continued in his tweet. The bassist later revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

In a recent update on Hoppus’ condition, DeLonge called the vocalist-bassist “a real life superhero”. “Mark is doing well! Cancer is disappearing!” DeLonge said on Instagram. “But, he still has more chemo to do.

“As tough as it is, IT IS working! Mark is a real life superhero.”