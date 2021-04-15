Mark Hoppus is selling instruments and music gear from his personal collection

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus is set to sell off a selection of instruments and music gear from his personal collection as part of a new partnership with Reverb.

The online marketplace, which is “dedicated to buying and selling new, used and vintage musical instruments”, recently teamed up with Hoppus’ ex-Blink bandmate Tom DeLonge for a similar sale.

Hoppus’ latest Reverb sale – his second with the brand after conducting his first sale back in 2019 – is set to begin on April 21, with drum machines, keyboards, amps and more that were used in the making of albums and on tours by Blink-182 and +44 set to be made available.

Among the specific items that are set to go on sale on Hoppus’ Reverb shop is a Marshall JTM45 amp head with a 4×12 cabinet, which was used throughout the early ’00s on Blink-182, +44 and Motion City Soundtrack albums.

Other gear that is set to go up for sale is an Orange amp head with a 4×12 cabinet (which was used on throughout the +44 album ‘When Your Heart Stops Beating’) and a Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S8-DJ control deck.

You can find out more about Hoppus’ forthcoming Reverb sale by heading here, or by watching the above video.

Back in February Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker said that the band were “slowly finishing up” their new album, which is set to feature Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell.